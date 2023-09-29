Anupamaa twist: Before Samar's demise, one more important character will leave the show?

Anupamaa's upcoming episodes will see a shocking twist. Before Samar's death, one of the important characters will leave.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

The shocking promo

Anupamaa's latest promo left everyone teary-eyed. Samar's death is shown in the promo.

Important update before the death

However, before Samar's passes away, anothe important character will leave.

Malti Devi's exit?

Apara Mehta aka Malti Devi's exit is reportedly near. She was seen in Shah house.

Malti leaves the Shah house

Recently, we saw that Malti Devi will leave the Shah house leaving a letter with Baa.

Malti's emotional letter

In the letter, Malti speaks about meeting her son, Anuj and how Anupamaa is great.

Anuj, Anupamaa get emotional

Anuj and Anupamaa will get emotional hearing it. Anuj will not react but Anupamaa feels bad for her mother-in-law.

Is Apara Mehta leaving?

Post that, Samar cheers them up and they move on from Malti Devi. Does this mean that the character has ended forever?

Vanraj's anger

Talking about the promo, Vanraj will be seen blaming Anuj for Samar's death.

Is Malti Devi involved?

However, as per reports, not Anuj but Malti Devi is actually responsible for Samar's death.

#MaAn separation?

Will all these twists and turns result in #MaAn's separation?

