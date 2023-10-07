Anupamaa twist: Dimple to marry Romil after Samar's death? Will this salvage MaAn's bond?

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is going to take an interesting turn in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
The Shahs are in a huge shock after the demise of Samar. Anu's Bakuda passed away while saving Anuj.
It was just now that Dimple had announced her pregnancy. Samar and Dimple along with the Shahs were looking forward to the new phase but tragedy struck them.
There have been speculations about Dimple planning to abort the pregnancy after losing Samar. She will lose all her hope.
Well, ya'll know how fans online love to guess the plot ahead in the show? That's what's happening right now. People on X are guessing what will happen in the future.
Some fans have suggested that Romil might get married to Dimple and stop her from aborting the child.
Will Romil marry Dimple or not remains to be seen. Only makers can answer that.
As per reports, Anupamaa might leave Kapadia house and go to the Shah house to care for Dimple.
Vanraj might try his best to separate Anu and Anuj. He will instigate her to get a divorce.
The latest reports say that Bapuji himself will throw Anuj out of the Shah house. This is shocking since they share a very good bond.
But if Romil marries Dimple, this could keep Anuj and Anupamaa close. There would be some link between MaAn.
However, recently, Rajan Shahi confirmed that Anu and Anuj will go their separate ways. But thankfully, only for a short while.
Fans are pretty upset with the constant troubles between Anu and Anuj and want to see them happy together. Well, stay tuned as we bring the latest updates for you all.
