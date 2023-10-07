Anupamaa twist: Dimple to marry Romil after Samar's death? Will this salvage MaAn's bond?

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is going to take an interesting turn in the show.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Shocker for Shahs 

The Shahs are in a huge shock after the demise of Samar. Anu's Bakuda passed away while saving Anuj. 

Dimple's pregnancy

It was just now that Dimple had announced her pregnancy. Samar and Dimple along with the Shahs were looking forward to the new phase but tragedy struck them. 

Dimple to abort the child? 

There have been speculations about Dimple planning to abort the pregnancy after losing Samar. She will lose all her hope. 

Shocking twist?

Well, ya'll know how fans online love to guess the plot ahead in the show? That's what's happening right now. People on X are guessing what will happen in the future. 

Romil to the rescue?  

Some fans have suggested that Romil might get married to Dimple and stop her from aborting the child. 

Romil to marry Dimple? 

Will Romil marry Dimple or not remains to be seen. Only makers can answer that. 

Anupamaa to leave Anuj 

As per reports, Anupamaa might leave Kapadia house and go to the Shah house to care for Dimple.

Vanraj to brainwash Anu

Vanraj might try his best to separate Anu and Anuj. He will instigate her to get a divorce.  

Anuj out of Shah house? 

The latest reports say that Bapuji himself will throw Anuj out of the Shah house. This is shocking since they share a very good bond. 

MaAn has salvation 

But if Romil marries Dimple, this could keep Anuj and Anupamaa close. There would be some link between MaAn. 

MaAn separation confirmed 

However, recently, Rajan Shahi confirmed that Anu and Anuj will go their separate ways. But thankfully, only for a short while. 

Anupamaa-Anuj bond 

Fans are pretty upset with the constant troubles between Anu and Anuj and want to see them happy together. Well, stay tuned as we bring the latest updates for you all. 

