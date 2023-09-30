Anupamaa twist: Not in car accident, here's how Samar will die in the show

In Anupamaa, Vanraj blames Anuj Kapadia for his son Samar's death, here's why!

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Tragedy awaits

Anupamaa's son Samar's death scene will leave fans heartbroken.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blame game

Vanraj blames Anuj Kapadia for his son Samar's death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj's rival

As per Indiaforums, a man named Sonu enters the house and aims the gun at Anuj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shocking

In a heroic act, Samar runs to protect Anuj from harm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu to lose her son

Unfortunately, Samar sacrifices his life in the process and gets shot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj called murderer

Baa and Vanraj accuse Anuj of killing Samar and the latter feels guilty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu-Anuj to part ways?

Anupamaa chooses to stay in the Shah house and leaves Anuj alone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu blames Anuj

Anupamaa blames Anuj for Samar's death and does not wish to see his face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimpy suffers miscarriage

After Samar's death, Dimpy will lose her unborn child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu blamed

Anu blames herself for not taking care of Samar and his unborn child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

11

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj, movies based on daredevil missions to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More