Anupamaa twist: Vaquar Shaikh to replace THIS man in Anu's life? New character leaves fans in confusion
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show took a couple of years' leap in the show recently. Anu has moved abroad and lives alone without her family.
Anuj Kapadia is raising their daughter Choti Anu aka Aadhya all by himself.
Anupamaa and Anuj went their separate ways all because of Malti Devi's plan. Even though they did want to separate, MaAn had to break apart.
Anupamaa and Anuj continue to pine for each other.
Anuj has found a new partner, Sukriti Kandpal, who plays Shruti in the show.
And a new actor is joining the Rupali Ganguly starrer show. Vaquar Shaikh will be joining the cast.
Vaquar Shaikh's character details are under wraps. But reports suggest he will play Biji's son. His character is going to help Anu.
It is not known whether he will play love interest of Anu but some fans are ready to see Anu move on.
Some reports state that Vaquar has replaced Rituraj Singh in the show. However, it is not confirmed yet.
There are also reports stating that Vaquar will play Deepu in the show. Maybe he is the second son of Biji.
Rituraj Singh plays Yashpal, the owner of Spice and Chutney in America.
Vanraj is still morally grey. He is going to add more obstacles to Anu's life.
On the other hand, Shruti is all ready to marry Anuj Kapadia. Will this be the end of MaAn?
