Anupamaa twists: Adhik makes Anupamaa the villain

Check the shocking upcoming twists on Hindi TV show Anupamaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Will Anupmaa take a maa kali avatar and save her daughter?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj has said that he will accept her, but not her child. But that makes Kavya’s life all the more difficult.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhik blames Anupamaa for Pakhi’s disappearance. Turns her into the villain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After her truth revelation, she feels alone in the Shah house as everyone has turned hostile.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhik manipulates Pakhi so that she goes to Shah house too for rakhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa goes to Shah house with Choti Anu, leaving Pakhi alone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Choti Anu ties the rakhi to Samar and Paritosh, but they miss Pakhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakhi gets a call and she rushes out of the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Anupamaa get the support of her family or will they trust on Adhik?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romil is still upset while thinking about Barkha and Adhik.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!