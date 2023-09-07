Anupamaa twists: Adhik makes Anupamaa the villain

Check the shocking upcoming twists on Hindi TV show Anupamaa.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Anupamaa’s Maa Kali avatar

Will Anupmaa take a maa kali avatar and save her daughter?

Vanraj takes care of Kavya

Vanraj has said that he will accept her, but not her child. But that makes Kavya’s life all the more difficult.

All against Anupamaa

Adhik blames Anupamaa for Pakhi’s disappearance. Turns her into the villain.

Kavya feels alone

After her truth revelation, she feels alone in the Shah house as everyone has turned hostile.

Adhik manipulates Pakhi

Adhik manipulates Pakhi so that she goes to Shah house too for rakhi.

Anupamaa twist

Anupamaa goes to Shah house with Choti Anu, leaving Pakhi alone.

Rakhi at the Shahs

Choti Anu ties the rakhi to Samar and Paritosh, but they miss Pakhi.

Mystery call

Pakhi gets a call and she rushes out of the house.

Will Anupamaa get support?

Will Anupamaa get the support of her family or will they trust on Adhik?

Romil rues

Romil is still upset while thinking about Barkha and Adhik.

