Anupamaa twists: Anu is devastated, panics about Pakhi

The Shah family goes against Anupamaa once again

Bollywood Staff

Sep 06, 2023

Restrictions on Kavya

Baa tells Kavya to not be part of any preparation or celebration of Raksha Bandhan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj’s final decision

Anuj has decided not to give the project to Adhik.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pakhi misbehaves

Pakhi insults Anupamaa, leaving her devastated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa’s the villain

The Shahs attack Anupamaa for being the one behind Pakhi's big step.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Anupmaa save Pakhi?

Will Anupamaa finally save Pakhi from Adhik's trap?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The end?

Will Pakhi realize Adhik's truth and her mistakes and apologize to Anupamaa?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raksha Bandhan

Will Raksha Bandhan bring peace and happiness back in the lives of Shahs and Kapadias?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adhik disrespected

To add to Pakhi's injury, the Shahs did not invite Adhik to their house for Raksha Bandhan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barkha stops Adhik

Barkha is trying to stop Adhik from crossing all limits. Will he listen to her?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa twist

Pakhi wanted Anupamaa to ensure that Adhik gets the project.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimpy instigates Samar

Dimpy taunts Samar for bringing a gift for Pakhi, despite her behaving in such a rude manner

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

