Anupamaa twists: Anu, Vanraj challenge Sonu's father, new blow for Anuj

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is in the news ever since Samar's death scene was shown. The show is making everyone cry with its emotional scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
Sonu's father Suresh meets Anupamaa, Vanraj and asks them not to file the case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suresh offers them all the money and threatens them not to file a case against Sonu. He says that he will hurt their entire family again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj gets angry and asks Suresh to leave as he cannot buy their son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa tells Suresh that he cannot buy parents. She asks him to do whatever he wants to but she will put Sonu in jail.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu's father says that he can do anything to save his son so the Shah family should be careful now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakhi gets gift that Samar had planned for her. She cries while Anuj tries to console her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakhi starts blaming Anuj for Samar's death and says that she does not want to see his face. Adhik tries to make Pakhi understand but she leaves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the police station, the inspector tells them that they will have to leave Sonu as they do not have proofs. Anu, Vanraj asks them to search properly and not to let such criminals go.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kavya travels in an auto for her checkup but the auto driver turns out to be one of Sonu's goons. He drives rashly and asks Kavya to tell Vanraj to take the case back orelse he will loose another baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The auto driver throws Kavya off the auto and she cries holding her baby. Will lose the baby?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
