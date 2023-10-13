Anupamaa twists: Anu, Vanraj challenge Sonu's father, new blow for Anuj

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is in the news ever since Samar's death scene was shown. The show is making everyone cry with its emotional scenes.

Oct 13, 2023

Anupamaa faces Sonu, Suresh

Sonu's father Suresh meets Anupamaa, Vanraj and asks them not to file the case.

Suresh offers money

Suresh offers them all the money and threatens them not to file a case against Sonu. He says that he will hurt their entire family again.

Vanraj screams at Suresh

Vanraj gets angry and asks Suresh to leave as he cannot buy their son.

Anupamaa challenges Suresh

Anupamaa tells Suresh that he cannot buy parents. She asks him to do whatever he wants to but she will put Sonu in jail.

Sonu's father threatens Shah family

Sonu's father says that he can do anything to save his son so the Shah family should be careful now.

Anuj consoles Pakhi

Pakhi gets gift that Samar had planned for her. She cries while Anuj tries to console her.

Pakhi disrespects Anuj

Pakhi starts blaming Anuj for Samar's death and says that she does not want to see his face. Adhik tries to make Pakhi understand but she leaves.

Anupamaa, Vanraj reach police station

At the police station, the inspector tells them that they will have to leave Sonu as they do not have proofs. Anu, Vanraj asks them to search properly and not to let such criminals go.

Kavya to lose her baby?

Kavya travels in an auto for her checkup but the auto driver turns out to be one of Sonu's goons. He drives rashly and asks Kavya to tell Vanraj to take the case back orelse he will loose another baby.

Kavya falls off the auto

The auto driver throws Kavya off the auto and she cries holding her baby. Will lose the baby?

