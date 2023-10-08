Anupamaa twists: Future of Anu, Anuj, Dimpy after Samar's death revealed

Samar's death is a big shock for Anupamaa and her family. His demise will soon bring many changes in the story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is making every cry with Samar's death track.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa is shattered and feels she not a good mother. But Samar makes her understand that she needs to hold her family strong.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are now waiting to see how Anupamaa will take her life forward. Here's all that can happen in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa will first stand up for Dimpy and her child. She will give all the support to her to come out of this sorrow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy will turn positive instead of being negative about the Shah and the Kapadia family. She will happily raise her child with everyone's support.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy will support Anuj and not hold him responsible for Samar's death. She will try to make Anupamaa understand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even after Dimpy's decision, Anupamaa will find it difficult to accept Anuj. She will stay with the Shah family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj will take advantage of Anupamaa and Anuj's separation. He will plan to bring back Anupamaa in his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Dimpy, Kinjal try to help Anupamaa forgive Anuj, Vanraj keeps pulling her away from Anuj. He will keep poisoning her mind about Anuj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj will also decide to leave Kavya who is pregnant with Aniruddh's child. He will ask her to leave the house so that he can bring Anupamaa back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malti Devi will also return to Anuj, Anupamaa's life. She will be the one who will reunite Anuj and Anupamaa again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Choti Anu is close to Anuj and she will get hurt seeing him shattered because of Anupamaa. She will start hating Anupamaa for always prioritising Shah family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!