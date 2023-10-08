Anupamaa twists: Future of Anu, Anuj, Dimpy after Samar's death revealed

Samar's death is a big shock for Anupamaa and her family. His demise will soon bring many changes in the story.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Anupamaa and Samar

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is making every cry with Samar's death track.

Anupamaa misses Samar

Anupamaa is shattered and feels she not a good mother. But Samar makes her understand that she needs to hold her family strong.

Anupamaa upcoming twists

Fans are now waiting to see how Anupamaa will take her life forward. Here's all that can happen in the show.

Anupamaa stands up for Dimpy

Anupamaa will first stand up for Dimpy and her child. She will give all the support to her to come out of this sorrow.

Dimpy changes

Dimpy will turn positive instead of being negative about the Shah and the Kapadia family. She will happily raise her child with everyone's support.

Dimpy supports Anuj

Dimpy will support Anuj and not hold him responsible for Samar's death. She will try to make Anupamaa understand.

Anupamaa refuses to be with Anuj

Even after Dimpy's decision, Anupamaa will find it difficult to accept Anuj. She will stay with the Shah family.

Vanraj takes advantage

Vanraj will take advantage of Anupamaa and Anuj's separation. He will plan to bring back Anupamaa in his life.

Vanraj keeps Anuj, Anupamaa away

While Dimpy, Kinjal try to help Anupamaa forgive Anuj, Vanraj keeps pulling her away from Anuj. He will keep poisoning her mind about Anuj.

Vanraj decides to leave Kavya

Vanraj will also decide to leave Kavya who is pregnant with Aniruddh's child. He will ask her to leave the house so that he can bring Anupamaa back.

Malti Devi returns

Malti Devi will also return to Anuj, Anupamaa's life. She will be the one who will reunite Anuj and Anupamaa again.

Choti Anu misunderstands Anupamaa

Choti Anu is close to Anuj and she will get hurt seeing him shattered because of Anupamaa. She will start hating Anupamaa for always prioritising Shah family.

