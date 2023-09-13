Anupamaa twists: Mentally unstable Malti Devi believes Pakhi is her daughter, Anu offers refuge?

Check out what's in store in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TOP TV show's upcoming episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Pakhi is lying unconscious on the ground. Some men try to molest her but Malti Devi comes there.
A homeless Malti Devi comes across Pakhi lying on the road. She knows Pakhi is Anupamaa's daughter and saves her.
At the Kapadia house, Anuj and Anu will try to look for ways to find Pakhi.
Malti Devi gets Pakhi home. Pakhi is in a terrible state and so is Malti Devi.
Anuj and Anupamaa are surprised to see Malti Devi bringing Pakhi home.
As per the buzz and online reports, Malti Devi's mental health will be affected after Nakuul ousted her.
In that state of mind, Malti Devi will call Pakhi her daughter. It is possible she might be referring to Anu as well.
Anupamaa being Anupamaa might offer refuge to Malti Devi and nurse her back to health.
We all know Malti Devi is haunted by her past wherein she left her child to pursue her career.
Fans are wondering who will be Malti Devi's kid, Anu or Anuj. They are looking forward to their reunion.
Pakhi will save Romil from the Police's wrath. She will forgive Romil's deeds.
