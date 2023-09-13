Anupamaa twists: Mentally unstable Malti Devi believes Pakhi is her daughter, Anu offers refuge?

Check out what's in store in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TOP TV show's upcoming episodes.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Pakhi gets saved 

Pakhi is lying unconscious on the ground. Some men try to molest her but Malti Devi comes there. 

Malti Devi rescues Pakhi 

A homeless Malti Devi comes across Pakhi lying on the road. She knows Pakhi is Anupamaa's daughter and saves her.

Anupamaa-Anuj worry about Pakhi 

At the Kapadia house, Anuj and Anu will try to look for ways to find Pakhi. 

Malti Devi gets Pakhi home  

Malti Devi gets Pakhi home. Pakhi is in a terrible state and so is Malti Devi. 

Surprise for MaAn 

Anuj and Anupamaa are surprised to see Malti Devi bringing Pakhi home. 

Malti Devi's health 

As per the buzz and online reports, Malti Devi's mental health will be affected after Nakuul ousted her. 

Malti's daughter 

In that state of mind, Malti Devi will call Pakhi her daughter. It is possible she might be referring to Anu as well. 

Anu's move

Anupamaa being Anupamaa might offer refuge to Malti Devi and nurse her back to health.

Malti Devi's past

We all know Malti Devi is haunted by her past wherein she left her child to pursue her career. 

Who is Malti Devi's child? 

Fans are wondering who will be Malti Devi's kid, Anu or Anuj. They are looking forward to their reunion. 

Shocker for fans 

Pakhi will save Romil from the Police's wrath. She will forgive Romil's deeds. 

