Anupamaa Upcoming Shocking Twists: Anuj in big trouble
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
Maya tries to get intimate with Anuj as she has fallen for him
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maya locks up Anuj so that he cannot leave the house. She is obsessed
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maya to give excuse of parent's day to trap Anuj inside the house
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhairavi who is an orphan will find a parent in Anupamaa
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanta to give a 15-day challenge to Anuj to win back Anupamaa's heart
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Makers hint that the reunion of MaAn will happen quite soon
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa set to become a dancer on the international stage. Apara Mehta joins as her mentor
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post leap, we will see that Bhairavi and Choti Anu will become rivals
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj stressed with marital crisis in the life of Pakhi and Adhik. He still hopes for Anupamaa's re-entry
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakhi and Adhik will have a fight where he slaps her. She files an FIR on Barkha and him
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
