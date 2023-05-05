Anupamaa Upcoming Shocking Twists: Anuj in big trouble

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023

Maya tries to get intimate with Anuj as she has fallen for him

Maya locks up Anuj so that he cannot leave the house. She is obsessed

Maya to give excuse of parent's day to trap Anuj inside the house

Bhairavi who is an orphan will find a parent in Anupamaa

Kanta to give a 15-day challenge to Anuj to win back Anupamaa's heart

Makers hint that the reunion of MaAn will happen quite soon

Anupamaa set to become a dancer on the international stage. Apara Mehta joins as her mentor

Post leap, we will see that Bhairavi and Choti Anu will become rivals

Vanraj stressed with marital crisis in the life of Pakhi and Adhik. He still hopes for Anupamaa's re-entry

Pakhi and Adhik will have a fight where he slaps her. She files an FIR on Barkha and him

Thanks For Reading!

