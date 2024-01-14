Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to be the caterer at Anuj-Shruti's wedding?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
In TV show Anupamaa, we see Rupali Ganguly's character Anu struggling to make ends meet in America.
Meanwhile, Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna has met with an accident. He's also in America.
Her is extremely eager to meet Anupamaa as he feels that Joshi ben is his Anu.
Daughter Aadhya does not want Anupamaa and Anuj to meet. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that she will fix Anuj's wedding date with Shruti.
Aadhya wants to keep Anuj away from Anupamaa at all cost and may even pretend getting panic attacks.
Shruti who has been taking care of Anuj and Aadhya will be very excited and begin wedding prep.
As reported by serialgossip.com, Anupamaa would be the one to provide catering service for Anuj-Shruti wedding.
It is during the wedding that she may come face-to-face with Anuj Kapadia.
Meanwhile, Toshu now knows that Anupamaa is in America.
He devices a plan with Vanraj to make Anupamaa miserable. Toshu will give the wrong address to Anu leaving her waiting for their meeting.
Will Anuj Kapadia come to his Anu's rescue?
Definitely, the show has kept fans hooked with its twist and turns.
