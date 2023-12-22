Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to return to India as rich and wealthy?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
TV show Anupamaa is headlined by Rupali Ganguly(Anu) and Gaurav Khanna (Anuj Kapadia).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj and Anupamaa have divorced and the show has taken a five year leap.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest track shows that Anupamaa has left all her relationships behind and moved to America.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But her journey to America is filled with struggle. As she reaches US, her belongings get stolen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa somehow manages to survive and take up a job in restaurant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, she does get emotional and starts missing her daughter, Choti Anu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now as per a report in npg.news, Anupamaa will become very rich thanks to her hard work.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her dish will become very famous in the US and she will mint lots of money.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And soon she will decide to return to India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She will open a restaurant in India with the money earned.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though the promo suggest that Anu and Anuj may cross path in the US, report states that they will meet at this restaurant in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Anu and Anuj be able to resolve their differences? We shall see!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 action packed Korean dramas on Netflix, Viki and more OTT that are not for the faint hearted
Find Out More