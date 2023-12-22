Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to return to India as rich and wealthy?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023

TV show Anupamaa is headlined by Rupali Ganguly(Anu) and Gaurav Khanna (Anuj Kapadia).

Anuj and Anupamaa have divorced and the show has taken a five year leap.

The latest track shows that Anupamaa has left all her relationships behind and moved to America.

But her journey to America is filled with struggle. As she reaches US, her belongings get stolen.

Anupamaa somehow manages to survive and take up a job in restaurant.

Meanwhile, she does get emotional and starts missing her daughter, Choti Anu.

Now as per a report in npg.news, Anupamaa will become very rich thanks to her hard work.

Her dish will become very famous in the US and she will mint lots of money.

And soon she will decide to return to India.

She will open a restaurant in India with the money earned.

Though the promo suggest that Anu and Anuj may cross path in the US, report states that they will meet at this restaurant in India.

Will Anu and Anuj be able to resolve their differences? We shall see!

