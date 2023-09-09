Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj brings Pakhi home, Anu withdraws case against Adhik

Anupamaa: Anuj fulfils his promise and brings Pakhi home, the entire family celebrates Janmashtami together.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Anu and Shah family will soon be relieved of all the pain and celebrate Janmashtami.

Pakhi is back.

Anuj brings Pakhi home after she goes missing.

Anupamaa withdraws case against Adhik

Adhik gets bail after Pakhi is back home, and she demands the same from her mom.

Mr. Shah thanks Anuj

Vanraj Shah to apologise to Anupamaa and thank Anuj for bringing his daughter home.

Anupamaa says 'no'

After the drama, Anu will celebrate Janmashtami at Kapadia house and not go to the Shahs

Shah family to move on

Kavya will get forgiveness from the Shah family, and they will celebrate Janmashtami with her.

Is Pakhi hiding something?

Pakhi keeps the reason behind her disappearance a secret and leaves everyone curious.

First celebration

Romil gets emotional after celebrating his first Janmashtami.

Shocking twist

Anuj to find out the truth behind Pakhi's disappearance.

