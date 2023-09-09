Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj brings Pakhi home, Anu withdraws case against Adhik

Anupamaa: Anuj fulfils his promise and brings Pakhi home, the entire family celebrates Janmashtami together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Anu and Shah family will soon be relieved of all the pain and celebrate Janmashtami.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj brings Pakhi home after she goes missing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhik gets bail after Pakhi is back home, and she demands the same from her mom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj Shah to apologise to Anupamaa and thank Anuj for bringing his daughter home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the drama, Anu will celebrate Janmashtami at Kapadia house and not go to the ShahsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kavya will get forgiveness from the Shah family, and they will celebrate Janmashtami with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakhi keeps the reason behind her disappearance a secret and leaves everyone curious.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romil gets emotional after celebrating his first Janmashtami.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj to find out the truth behind Pakhi's disappearance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!