Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Kavya reveals pregnancy to Vanraj; Barkha instigates Dimpy, Anu-Anuj dance and more

Anupamaa: Here's what will happen next in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Chhavi Pandey's show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023
Anupamaa is all set and decked up for son Samar's wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Finally, Kavya musters the courage to tell Vanraj that she is pregnant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj is totally shocked to know that he is going to be a father again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy is excited and worried thinking how will she settle with Shahs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barkha will instigate Dimpy against Shahs and call Baa 'Black sheep'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj will gift Dimpy a bracelet and advice her to not fight with Shahs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maaya is quite sure that Anupamaa will go America and she will get Anuj to fall in love with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barkha doesn't seem to agree much with Maaya's confidence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the upcoming episode, we will see Samar's baarat reaching Kapadia mansion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa will get all emotional as she will enter Kapadia mansion for one last time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We will also see Anuj and Anupamaa dancing together in Samar's baarat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!