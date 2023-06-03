Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Kavya reveals pregnancy to Vanraj; Barkha instigates Dimpy, Anu-Anuj dance and more

Anupamaa: Here's what will happen next in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Chhavi Pandey's show.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023

Anupamaa Upcoming twist

Anupamaa is all set and decked up for son Samar's wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kavya drops the bomb

Finally, Kavya musters the courage to tell Vanraj that she is pregnant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shocket alert

Vanraj is totally shocked to know that he is going to be a father again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimpy is worried

Dimpy is excited and worried thinking how will she settle with Shahs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barkha instigates Dimpy

Barkha will instigate Dimpy against Shahs and call Baa 'Black sheep'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj's advice

Anuj will gift Dimpy a bracelet and advice her to not fight with Shahs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maaya Jaal!

Maaya is quite sure that Anupamaa will go America and she will get Anuj to fall in love with her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barkha disagrees

Barkha doesn't seem to agree much with Maaya's confidence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baarat time

In the upcoming episode, we will see Samar's baarat reaching Kapadia mansion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emo Anu

Anupamaa will get all emotional as she will enter Kapadia mansion for one last time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MaAn's dance

We will also see Anuj and Anupamaa dancing together in Samar's baarat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 TV actresses who define beauty with brains

 

 Find Out More