Anupamaa upcoming twist: MaAn separation ahead; THIS person to support Anuj after Anu leaves 

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, a shocking twist is going to take place.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Anupamaa and Anuj's dilemma 

Anupamaa has learned about Gurumaa Malti Devi being Anuj's real mother. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu to reunite mother-son duo 

Anupamaa is a mother herself and she wants Anuj to reunite with Malti Devi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj unfazed 

Anuj wants nothing to do with Malti Devi. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu's appeal 

When Anu requests him to listen to Malti Devi, Anuj reluctantly agrees. However, he will want nothing to do with her. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj's condition 

Anuj will put forth a condition in front of Anu that either Malti Devi or he will stay in the house. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samar's death  

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we'll get to see Samar passing away. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj to be blamed

Vanraj will blame Anuj for Samar's demise. A shocker is in store for Anupamaa. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa to leave Anuj?

Anupamaa to yet again choose Shahs over Anuj? Will she leave Anuj and blame him for Samar's death too? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malti Devi to the rescue 

Malti Devi to care for Anuj with Anupamaa gone? Will Anuj finally come closer to his mother?   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MaAn separation ahead?

Anupamaa and Anuj will yet again get separated. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu's decision

Do you think, this could be Anupamaa's decision just to bring Malti and Anuj closer? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MaAn's story

Will Anupamaa and Anuj ever have a happy married life? Fans are pretty upset with the upcoming twists and turns. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection records so far from day 1 to day 43

 

 Find Out More