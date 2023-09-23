Anupamaa upcoming twist: MaAn separation ahead; THIS person to support Anuj after Anu leaves 

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, a shocking twist is going to take place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Anupamaa has learned about Gurumaa Malti Devi being Anuj's real mother.
Anupamaa is a mother herself and she wants Anuj to reunite with Malti Devi.
Anuj wants nothing to do with Malti Devi.
When Anu requests him to listen to Malti Devi, Anuj reluctantly agrees. However, he will want nothing to do with her.
Anuj will put forth a condition in front of Anu that either Malti Devi or he will stay in the house.
In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we'll get to see Samar passing away.
Vanraj will blame Anuj for Samar's demise. A shocker is in store for Anupamaa.
Anupamaa to yet again choose Shahs over Anuj? Will she leave Anuj and blame him for Samar's death too?
Malti Devi to care for Anuj with Anupamaa gone? Will Anuj finally come closer to his mother?
Anupamaa and Anuj will yet again get separated.
Do you think, this could be Anupamaa's decision just to bring Malti and Anuj closer?
Will Anupamaa and Anuj ever have a happy married life? Fans are pretty upset with the upcoming twists and turns.
