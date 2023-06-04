Anupamaa Twists: Vanraj thanks Anu; Maya's jealousy at peak and more

Anupamaa: Here's what will happen in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In Anupamaa, Vanraj will thank Anupamaa for keeping Kavya's pregnancy a secret.

Baarat shenanigans

Anupamaa dances her heart out at Samar's wedding baarat.

Anuj is in love

Anuj Kapadia can't get his eyes off Anu and Maya gets all jealous.

Baa gets angry

Baa gets all angry as Anuj suggests that Dimpy will also dance in Baarat. She will talk about customs and traditions.

MaAn performance

Anuj and Anupamaa would be forced to dance together and Maya's jealously would reach its peak.

Kavya-Vanraj's bond

During dance performance, Kavya and Vanraj would be seen growing close to each other.

Anu's emtional dilemma

Anupamaa finds it really difficult to enter the Kapadia house.

Anu gets candid

As Anuj would come to receive Anu, she will get all candid and say that her heart is heavy as she is back in Kapadia mansion.

Anuj's sweet gesture

Anuj will shower flowers on Anupamaa and say that everything still belongs to only her.

Maya's taunt

Maya will taunt Anupamaa about her fate and latter will give it back to her.

Will Maya lose Anuj?

What will happen next? Will Maya's game plan get revealed?

