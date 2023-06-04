Anupamaa Twists: Vanraj thanks Anu; Maya's jealousy at peak and more

Anupamaa: Here's what will happen in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023
In Anupamaa, Vanraj will thank Anupamaa for keeping Kavya's pregnancy a secret.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa dances her heart out at Samar's wedding baarat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj Kapadia can't get his eyes off Anu and Maya gets all jealous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baa gets all angry as Anuj suggests that Dimpy will also dance in Baarat. She will talk about customs and traditions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj and Anupamaa would be forced to dance together and Maya's jealously would reach its peak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During dance performance, Kavya and Vanraj would be seen growing close to each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa finds it really difficult to enter the Kapadia house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Anuj would come to receive Anu, she will get all candid and say that her heart is heavy as she is back in Kapadia mansion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj will shower flowers on Anupamaa and say that everything still belongs to only her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maya will taunt Anupamaa about her fate and latter will give it back to her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What will happen next? Will Maya's game plan get revealed?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
