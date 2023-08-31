Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu learns the truth that Malti Devi is Anuj's real mother

Anupamaa twists: Kavya tells Baa the truth about her pregnancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
Anupamaa is extremely worried about Guru Maa as she loses her state of mind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While finding Guru Maa, Anu gets to know the reality of her relationship with Anuj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baa is shattered after Kavya tells her it’s not Vanraj’s baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After learning the shocking truth, Baa asks Kavya to leave.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mr Shah has a change of heart and wants to keep Kavya’s baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This time you will see Anu slapping both the evil siblings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhik plans to throw Romil out of the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj gets aware about Adhik’s wrong intentions against Romil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhik continues to physically abuse Pakhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu and Romil's bond strengthen and they actually become like maa-beta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!