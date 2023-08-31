Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu learns the truth that Malti Devi is Anuj's real mother

Anupamaa twists: Kavya tells Baa the truth about her pregnancy.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Anupamaa upcoming twists

Anupamaa is extremely worried about Guru Maa as she loses her state of mind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj's birth mother

While finding Guru Maa, Anu gets to know the reality of her relationship with Anuj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kavya tells the truth

Baa is shattered after Kavya tells her it’s not Vanraj’s baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baa throws Kavya out

After learning the shocking truth, Baa asks Kavya to leave.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vanraj shocks all

Mr Shah has a change of heart and wants to keep Kavya’s baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu slaps Adhik and Barkha

This time you will see Anu slapping both the evil siblings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adhik’s turns evil

Adhik plans to throw Romil out of the house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj supports Romil

Anuj gets aware about Adhik’s wrong intentions against Romil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pakhi takes a stand

Adhik continues to physically abuse Pakhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romil finds a mother

Anu and Romil's bond strengthen and they actually become like maa-beta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan Trailer: Top 10 signs that prove Shah Rukh Khan film will be ‘paisa vasool’

 

 Find Out More