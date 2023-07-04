Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Dimpy faces Samar's wrath; Maya heartbroken as Chhoti Anu HATES her
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023
Chhoti Anu breaks down as she secretly hears Anupamaa's conversation with Maya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She slams Maya for ruining Anupamaa and Anuj's marriage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maya is totally heartbroken and realises her mistakes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Shah house, Samar lashes out at Dimpy as she insults Kinjal and Toshu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guilt-ridden Maya then goes into flashback and remembers everything she did wrong.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the upcoming episode, we will see Maya jumping in front of a truck to save Anupamaa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Maya chapter ends, Anupamaa will embark on her journey to America.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj will follow her and relocate with Chhoti Anu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malti Devi may get pissed with this move of Anuj and remove all her frustration on Anupamaa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barkha will also be in support of Anuj moving to Anupamaa as she wants the business to herself.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Kajol's The Trial, watch these OTT web series and movies that deal with extra marital affair
Find Out More