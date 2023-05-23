Anupamaa Upcoming twists May 23: Maya taunts Anu and more

In Anupamaa, we will see some major twists taking place in upcoming episode. Anuj and Anu will again come face to face and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023
Anu and Anuj's bike ride gets cut short.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu leaves with Vanraj in car.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpi comes to check on sangeet prep and taunts the Shahs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baa gives it back nicely to Dimpi and says it is not Kapadia house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kinjal tells Toshu that she feels suffocated in Shah house and wants to leave.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At Shah house, everyone is all decked up for sangeet ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj enters Shah house along with Maya, Barkha, Dimpi and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maaya taunts Anupamaa and says she has won over Anuj Kapadia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Kavya shares the good news with Anu that she is pregnant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the promo, Anuj and Anu will come closer during sangeet dance performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Anupamaa ever get to know the reality between Anuj and Maaya?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
