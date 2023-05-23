Anupamaa Upcoming twists May 23: Maya taunts Anu and more

In Anupamaa, we will see some major twists taking place in upcoming episode. Anuj and Anu will again come face to face and more.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023

Anupamaa spoiler alert

Anu and Anuj's bike ride gets cut short.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa Spoiler alert

Anu leaves with Vanraj in car.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimpi gives tanaa

Dimpi comes to check on sangeet prep and taunts the Shahs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baa hits back

Baa gives it back nicely to Dimpi and says it is not Kapadia house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kinjal's shocking revelation

Kinjal tells Toshu that she feels suffocated in Shah house and wants to leave.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu preps for sangeet

At Shah house, everyone is all decked up for sangeet ceremony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj enters Shah house

Anuj enters Shah house along with Maya, Barkha, Dimpi and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maaya jaal

Maaya taunts Anupamaa and says she has won over Anuj Kapadia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kavya's good news

Meanwhile, Kavya shares the good news with Anu that she is pregnant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The sangeet night

As per the promo, Anuj and Anu will come closer during sangeet dance performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What will happen next?

Will Anupamaa ever get to know the reality between Anuj and Maaya?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: AI reimagines Bollywood actors as women

 

 Find Out More