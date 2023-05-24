Anupamaa Top twists May 24: Anu worried for Kinjal and more

Anupamaa starring Gaurav Khanna,Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey will witness a high-voltage drama unfolding.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

Anupamaa twist

In today's episode of Anupamaa, we will see Samar and Dimpi's mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

Anuj's majboori

Anuj Kapadia will write his name on Maya's hand on her insistence.

Mehendi time

Chhoti Anu will write AMU on Anuj's hand and he will remove 'M'.

Anu in tears

Anupamaa is completely shattered seeing Maya getting close to Anuj.

Strong Anu

But then she decides to put a brave face as she does not know the full story.

Dramatic dance

As Kinjal has already told Toshu that she wants to leave, their dance performance gets very dramatic.

Anu to rescue

Anupamaa senses Kinjal's discomfort and wants to talk to her.

Baa's demand

Baa tells Anu that Toshu and Kinjal should have another baby and everything will be fine.

Barkha warns Maya

Meanwhile, Barkha warns Maya and asks her to be careful of Anupamaa.

Barkha-Vanraj team up

Barkha and Vanraj exchange glances and there seems to be some conspiracy brewing between the two.

Suspicious Kanta Ben

Kanta ben sees Barkha and Vanraj and has now got a whiff of their evil plan.

What's next for MaAn?

Fans are eager to know when the MaAn separation will come to an end!

