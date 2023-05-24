Anupamaa Top twists May 24: Anu worried for Kinjal and more

Anupamaa starring Gaurav Khanna,Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey will witness a high-voltage drama unfolding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023
In today's episode of Anupamaa, we will see Samar and Dimpi's mehendi and sangeet ceremony.
Anuj Kapadia will write his name on Maya's hand on her insistence.
Chhoti Anu will write AMU on Anuj's hand and he will remove 'M'.
Anupamaa is completely shattered seeing Maya getting close to Anuj.
But then she decides to put a brave face as she does not know the full story.
As Kinjal has already told Toshu that she wants to leave, their dance performance gets very dramatic.
Anupamaa senses Kinjal's discomfort and wants to talk to her.
Baa tells Anu that Toshu and Kinjal should have another baby and everything will be fine.
Meanwhile, Barkha warns Maya and asks her to be careful of Anupamaa.
Barkha and Vanraj exchange glances and there seems to be some conspiracy brewing between the two.
Kanta ben sees Barkha and Vanraj and has now got a whiff of their evil plan.
Fans are eager to know when the MaAn separation will come to an end!
