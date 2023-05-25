Anupamaa Top twists May 25: Anuj dodges Maya to meet Anu and more

Will Rupali Ganguly aka Anu and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj ever reunite? Here's what will happen in Anupamaa

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Today's episode begins with Kanta Ben catching Vanraj and Barkha talking secretly. They are planning against MaAn.

Emotional moment

Samar gets emotional as Pakhi isn't attending his wedding. Dimpi gets aggitated.

Vanraj's indirect taunt

Anu makes Samar understand and Vanraj remarks that whatever God does, it is for good.

The dance sequence

Maya, Anuj, Anu and Vanraj take to the stage to perform.

Anuj gets restless

Through his dance, Anuj seems to be conveying messages to Anupamaa. Anuj gets restless to talk.

Anuj dodges Maya

Anuj is now adamant to talk to Anu and he tries to dodge Maya while everyone is busy dancing.

Kavya rants against Vanraj

Pregnant Kavya will rant against Vanraj and say that he does not care.

Anu-Anuj meet

By somehow dodging Maya, Anuj finally meets his Anupamaa.

Anu-Anuj romance

There will be many moments, even a dream sequence about MaAn's romance.

Meeting through glass

In a scene, we see Anuj and Anupamaa separated through a glass.

Anuj will tell the truth

Anuj will finally reveal about Maya's trap to Anu. Is it too late?

