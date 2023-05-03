Anupamaa upcoming twists: Maya confesses love to Anuj and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
In Anupamaa, we will see Anuj Kapadia gearing up to meet his Anu.
As he'll be packing, Maya will confess her love to him.
Anuj Kapadia will smartly handle the situation and say he only loves Anupamaa.
Pakhi will return to Shah house and face Vanraj's anger.
Adhik too will get upset with Pakhi and differences would arise between the two.
Dimpy and Samar would decide to go for court marriage.
Baa and Bapuji would oppose and say marriage should happen through 'reeti-rivaaz'.
Kanta Ben will refuse to send Anupamaa to her sasural.
Will Anupamaa manage to get Kanta Ben's approval?
WillMaya come up with another evil plan to keep MaAn away? Let's wait and watch.
