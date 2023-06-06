Anupamaa upcoming twists: Pakhi exposes Maya; Anupamaa and Anuj rekindle romance and more

Anupamaa's upcoming twists: Maya finally gets exposed, all thanks to Pakhi, who came back with all the evidence.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

Pakhi exposes Maya's dirty truth.

Pakhi is back, and she will get all the evidence against Maya's dirty game.

Pakhi reveals Vanraj Shah and Barkha's support for Maya.

Maya gets exposed, and she starts panicking again while Pakhi makes another shocking revelation that Vanraj and Barkha supported her.

Anupamaa slaps Maya for using mental illness as her weapon.

Anupamaa understands that Maya is just pretending and using mental illness as her weapon to gain Anuj.

Anuj takes a sigh of relief.

Anuj is finally relieved that he is out of this dirty trap created by Maya for him.

Choti Anu decides to stay with Anuj and Anupamaa.

Choti Anu loves Anu and Anuj as her parents, and after Maya gets exposed, she is happy to be back with them.

Anuj and Anupamaa's romance rekindles

Anuj and Anupamaa want to spend romantic time with each other after a long time, and the makers are planning something special.

Ankush decides to get separated from Barkha.

Ankush is tired of Barkha, and he fails to make her understand things, so he feels getting separated is a better option.

Pakhi to give Adhik a chance

Pakhi knows Adhik was distracted due to his sister Barkha and so she is okay to give him a chance.

Vanraj to get back with Kavya as she is expecting their first baby.

But will Kavya accept Vanraj and be in a toxic relationship with him?

Dimple and Samar finally married.

Dimple is finally married to Samar; will she have a change of heart after Anupamaa brings her real mom to their wedding?

