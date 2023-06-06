Anupamaa upcoming twists: Pakhi exposes Maya; Anupamaa and Anuj rekindle romance and more

Anupamaa's upcoming twists: Maya finally gets exposed, all thanks to Pakhi, who came back with all the evidence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023
Pakhi is back, and she will get all the evidence against Maya's dirty game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maya gets exposed, and she starts panicking again while Pakhi makes another shocking revelation that Vanraj and Barkha supported her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa understands that Maya is just pretending and using mental illness as her weapon to gain Anuj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj is finally relieved that he is out of this dirty trap created by Maya for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Choti Anu loves Anu and Anuj as her parents, and after Maya gets exposed, she is happy to be back with them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj and Anupamaa want to spend romantic time with each other after a long time, and the makers are planning something special.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankush is tired of Barkha, and he fails to make her understand things, so he feels getting separated is a better option.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakhi knows Adhik was distracted due to his sister Barkha and so she is okay to give him a chance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But will Kavya accept Vanraj and be in a toxic relationship with him?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimple is finally married to Samar; will she have a change of heart after Anupamaa brings her real mom to their wedding?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
