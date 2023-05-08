Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Vanraj suffers a heart attack after Kavya leaves home; guruma Apara Mehta enters Anu's life and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023

Rupali Ganguly's character Anupamaa will face another heartbreak in the show.

She will receive a call from Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna saying that he cannot come to meet her.

Kanta Ben, Samar, Kinjal, and everyone else get super angry with Anuj Kapadia.

Furious Anupamaa then decides to fly solo. She says she is not a bichari and she does not need anyone's help.

In the new promo, one can see Anupamaa getting all excited as she would get to learn dancing from her guruma.

Apara Mehta will enter the show as Anu's guruma and dance teacher.

After suffering humiliation from Vanraj, Kavya will leave the Shah house. Not before cursing him.

We will see that Vanraj will suffer a heart attack leaving Shahs shocked.

Fan theories suggest that Baapuji and Shahs would convince Anupamaa to take care of Vanraj.

Will Anupamaa agree to do so or will stick on her decision to live life on her own terms?

Thanks For Reading!

