Anupamaa: When Sagar Parekh was compared to Paras Kalnawat and trolled

Sagar Parekh plays the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa. Earlier, it was Paras Kalnawat who played the role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Sagar Parekh is seen as Samar in Anupamaa. He had replaced Paras Kalnawat as Samar in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, Paras was loved as Samar and Sagar had to face backlash for replacing him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagar spoke to India Forums and said that many fans said that Paras played Samar better than him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagar said that he was constantly being compared to Paras Kalnawat but he does not pay attention to these.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paras was removed from the show as he took up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 without informing the makers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagar also spoke about the change in his character when Samar and Dimpy got married. Samar used to be close to Anupamaa but he was very adamant to get married to Dimpy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagar also said that people troll him saying things like he forgot Anupamaa as soon as he got Dimpy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samar Shah is currently the talk of the town. In the latest promo, we saw Samar's death been shown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy and Samar were supposed to welcome their first child but the twist in the show has broken this jodi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy is now improving as a person but looks like this track will take her back to being negative.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
