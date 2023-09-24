Anupamaa: When Sagar Parekh was compared to Paras Kalnawat and trolled

Sagar Parekh plays the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa. Earlier, it was Paras Kalnawat who played the role.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Anupamaa's Samar

Sagar Parekh is seen as Samar in Anupamaa. He had replaced Paras Kalnawat as Samar in the show.

Sagar faced backlash

However, Paras was loved as Samar and Sagar had to face backlash for replacing him.

Sagar's revelations

Sagar spoke to India Forums and said that many fans said that Paras played Samar better than him.

Comparisons with Paras

Sagar said that he was constantly being compared to Paras Kalnawat but he does not pay attention to these.

Why Paras left?

Paras was removed from the show as he took up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 without informing the makers.

The change in Samar

Sagar also spoke about the change in his character when Samar and Dimpy got married. Samar used to be close to Anupamaa but he was very adamant to get married to Dimpy.

Received negative comments for his role

Sagar also said that people troll him saying things like he forgot Anupamaa as soon as he got Dimpy.

The new promo of Anupamaa

Samar Shah is currently the talk of the town. In the latest promo, we saw Samar's death been shown.

Dimpy and Samar

Dimpy and Samar were supposed to welcome their first child but the twist in the show has broken this jodi.

Will Dimpy turn negative again?

Dimpy is now improving as a person but looks like this track will take her back to being negative.

