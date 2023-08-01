Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows TV shows topping TRP charts with progressive storylines

Here are TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more have been winning hearts with their progressive stories.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current story about Abhinav accepting Abhir without thinking of blood relations wins hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa

Anupamaa has always been about a woman's success story and it has been progressive in all ways.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katha Ankahee

The story of Katha being forced to have physical relationship with her boss for the sake of her child impressed the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa Impossible

It is a story of a woman struggling to earn for her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

This is a story about a girl moving to a big city alone to persue her career. Such incidents still do happen in real.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

This is a story of an old bussinessman falling for a young lady.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

The surrogacy track of Mishti and Kuhu was very well portrayed in the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Balika Vadhu

This was one of the first shows to have a progressive story like child marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uttaran

The story of Uttaran has been progressive in a way. Handling a maid's kid is not easily done these days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

The story was about Ishita's infertility and how she accepts Raman's kids as her own.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 17: Sheezan Khan, Abhishek Malhan and more celeb contestants on our wishlist for Salman Khan show

 

 Find Out More