Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows where misunderstandings, distance forced couples apart 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

Ram and Priya had so many misunderstandings due to Nandini, Shubham and others. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kavya and Adiraj keep hurting each other due to misunderstandings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prachi and Ranbir's fans are upset due to constant misunderstandings and separations. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa and Anuj have now parted ways. The misunderstandings between them are piling on. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aradhana and Reyansh have parted ways most bitterly. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imlie always complains about Agastya misunderstanding her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan and Preeta's love story has also been affected due to misunderstandings.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik and Naira also went separate ways at times. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhimanyu and Akshara were two impulsive individuals who had loads of misunderstandings between them. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishi and Lakshmi have also had separations due to familial objections and more. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai and Virat's misunderstandings often led to painful situations and separations. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai: Top 10 Bollywood actresses in their college days

 

 Find Out More