Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and others continue to dominate leaving Bigg Boss 17 out of Top 10 popular shows
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
Anupamaa is leading the charts this week as well. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer is heading towards the leap.
After the leap, a lot of new cast members will be introduced and MaAn will go their separate ways.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the second spot yet again.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its stronghold at number 3.
Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are winning hearts slowly and gradually.
Fans are connecting with the story now that Abhira and Armaan are married. YRKKH has maintained its place at number 4.
Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti starrer Bhagya Lakshmi is placed 5th this week. It has climbed two spots on the chart.
Kundali Bhagya has slipped a position to take number 6.
Indian Idol 14 has also slipped a spot on the most-liked Hindi TV shows list.
Anchal Sahu, Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra starrer has taken an interesting turn. Parineetii is back in the Top 10 and is placed 8th on the list.
Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer Teri Meri Doriyaann has climbed a place and is on 9th.
Lastly, we have Kumkum Bhagya. It has slipped from number 8 to 10 this week.
Bigg Boss 17 is nowhere in the Top 10. Are fans losing interest in the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show?
