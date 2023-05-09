Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TOP 10 most-liked TV shows
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains unbeatable.
Anupamaa charges ahead and grabs the second spot again.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai follows suit and climbs to 3rd place.
The Kapil Sharma Show slips down to the fourth position.
India's Best Dancer 3 is now placed 5th.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin grabs 6th place.
Kumkum Bhagya climbs three spaces and is placed 7th.
Radha Mohan slips down a spot is at number 8.
Dharam Patnii starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav enters the list at number 9.
Pandya Store regains entry at number 10.
