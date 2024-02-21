Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguli to Naagin’s Mouni Roy- Educational qualifications of Top 9 TV actresses
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Although Rupali has a degree in hotel administration, she plays an illiterate housewife in the television series Anupamaa.
Disha Vakani received her Dramatic Arts degree from Gujarat Arts and Science College.
Hina Khan earned his MBA, or Master of Business Administration, in 2009 while attending the CCA School of Management in Gurgaon, Delhi.
Rashami Desai attended Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics in Bombay to earn a certificate in tours and travels.
Dipika Kakkar is a University of Mumbai graduate. She began working as a flight attendant with Jet Airways shortly after graduating from college and did so for over three years.
Rubina Dilaik is a graduate with a minor in political science and a degree in English literature.
Sriti Jha graduated from Sri Venkateswara College in New Delhi with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Divyanka Tripathi is a graduate of Bhopal's Sarojini Naidu Govt. Girls P.G. College.
After earning her degree in English literature from Miranda House in Delhi, Mouni Roy went on to study mass communication at Jamia Millia Islamia University.
