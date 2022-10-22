Illiterate TV bahus are well-educated in real life

Rupali Ganguly, Disha Vakani, Shubhangi Atre, Ratan Rajput and more television bahus who are shown as illiterate are well-educated in real life.

Janhvi Sharma

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly has done graduation in Hotel Management.

Ami Trivedi

Ami Trivedi is a medical student and has done B.Sc.

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta has completed her graduation.

Ratan Rajput

Ratan Rajput played the role of Laliya in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo is a graduate in real life.

Shubhangi Atre

Angoori Bhabhi aka Shubhangi Atre has studied MBA.

Gia Manek

Gopi bahu aka Gia Manek has graduated in Marketing from the University of Gujarat.

