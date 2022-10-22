Rupali Ganguly, Disha Vakani, Shubhangi Atre, Ratan Rajput and more television bahus who are shown as illiterate are well-educated in real life.Source: Bollywood
Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly has done graduation in Hotel Management.Source: Bollywood
Ami Trivedi is a medical student and has done B.Sc.Source: Bollywood
Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta has completed her graduation.Source: Bollywood
Ratan Rajput played the role of Laliya in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo is a graduate in real life.Source: Bollywood
Angoori Bhabhi aka Shubhangi Atre has studied MBA.Source: Bollywood
Gopi bahu aka Gia Manek has graduated in Marketing from the University of Gujarat.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!