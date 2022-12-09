Anushka likes to do home workouts reportedly which has given her washboard abs.Source: Bollywood
Anushka likes to do cycling reportedly, which helps in stamina building and also burns calories.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly the young actress likes to play this sport which helps in stamina building, mobility and concentration.Source: Bollywood
In this exercise, your back, arm, chest and shoulder muscles are worked upon. The diva likes to do it reportedly.Source: Bollywood
Anushka likes water sports that is swimming which is a great form of exercise.Source: Bollywood
She likes to do strength training. She likes to do weight lifting reportedly which makes her stronger.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to do yoga exercises reortedly four times in a week.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to go for hiking and treks reportedly which is a great form of workout. It keeps you moving.Source: Bollywood
The Jhansi Ki Rani actress believes that being physically active will make her fit and keep her dynamic.Source: Bollywood
She is best known for her serial Balveer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Internet Wala-Love, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev to name a few.Source: Bollywood
