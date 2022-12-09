Home workout

Anushka likes to do home workouts reportedly which has given her washboard abs.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Cardio

Anushka likes to do cycling reportedly, which helps in stamina building and also burns calories.

Badminton

Reportedly the young actress likes to play this sport which helps in stamina building, mobility and concentration.

Battle ropes

In this exercise, your back, arm, chest and shoulder muscles are worked upon. The diva likes to do it reportedly.

Water baby

Anushka likes water sports that is swimming which is a great form of exercise.

Upper body training

She likes to do strength training. She likes to do weight lifting reportedly which makes her stronger.

Yoga

The actress likes to do yoga exercises reortedly four times in a week.

Trekking

The actress likes to go for hiking and treks reportedly which is a great form of workout. It keeps you moving.

Likes to be fit

The Jhansi Ki Rani actress believes that being physically active will make her fit and keep her dynamic.

About Anushka Sen

She is best known for her serial Balveer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Internet Wala-Love, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev to name a few.

