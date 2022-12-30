Archana Gautam and more: 10 Bigg Boss contestants who faced Salman Khan's wrath 

Salman Khan has often lost his cool on Bigg Boss contestants. Take a look.

Archana Gautam

Salman Khan slammed Archana in Bigg Boss 16 for crossing all the limits in fights.

Sidharth Shukla

Though Salman Khan supported Sidharth Shukla, he reprimanded him too when he went wrong.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill too has faced Salman Khan's wrath when in Bigg Boss 13 house.

Paras Chhabra

Salman Khan once asked Paras Chhabra to watch his tone.

Siddharth Dey

Siddharth Dey was slammed by Salman Khan for making misogynistic remarks at Shehnaaz.

Priyanka Jagga

Furious Salman Khan threw Priyanka Jagga out of the show due to her bad behaviour.

Abhijit Bichukale

Salman Khan threatened Abhijit Bichukale of mid-week elimination if he did not stop abusing people in the house.

Imam Siddique

Imam Siddique said 'Time-up' to Salman Khan and left the host furious.

Swami Om

Swami Om also faced Salman Khan's anger when in Bigg Boss.

Zubair Khan

Salman Khan called Zubair Khan 'nalla don' as his behaviour left him furious.

