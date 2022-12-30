Archana Gautam and more: 10 Bigg Boss contestants who faced Salman Khan's wrath 

Salman Khan has often lost his cool on Bigg Boss contestants. Take a look.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan slammed Archana in Bigg Boss 16 for crossing all the limits in fights.Source: Bollywood
Though Salman Khan supported Sidharth Shukla, he reprimanded him too when he went wrong.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz Gill too has faced Salman Khan's wrath when in Bigg Boss 13 house.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan once asked Paras Chhabra to watch his tone.Source: Bollywood
Siddharth Dey was slammed by Salman Khan for making misogynistic remarks at Shehnaaz.Source: Bollywood
Furious Salman Khan threw Priyanka Jagga out of the show due to her bad behaviour.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan threatened Abhijit Bichukale of mid-week elimination if he did not stop abusing people in the house.Source: Bollywood
Imam Siddique said 'Time-up' to Salman Khan and left the host furious.Source: Bollywood
Swami Om also faced Salman Khan's anger when in Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan called Zubair Khan 'nalla don' as his behaviour left him furious.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!