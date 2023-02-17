Archana Gautam to Soundarya Sharma, Top 10 contestants who can, should be on Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp 2 would be bigger than season one. Archana Gautam,Soundarya Sharma and more contestants will be a part of the show, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023

MC Stan

Reportedly the winner of Bigg Boss 16 has been approached for the reality show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam

Reportedly Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's stunning reality show which will be out with a new season.

Soundarya Sharma

The actress reportedly has been approached for the second season of Lock Upp.

Shiv Thakare

If everything goes planned then this Bogg Boss Marathi winner will be seen in Lock Upp 2.

Urfi Javed

We cannot wait to see this internet sensation star in Lock Upp 2.

Rakhi Sawant

We surely want to see thi drama queen in the reality show.

Nikki Tamboli

It looks like Nikki has given a green signal but there is no official confirmation about the same.

Arshi Khan

It looks like she will be seen in the show which will release in March 2023.

Siddhartha Dey

Will the Bigg Boss 13 contestant be seen in the survival game show?

Arhaan Khan

It will be interesting to see the Bigg Boss star in the new season which will be longer than the previous one.

