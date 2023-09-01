Archana Gautam's struggles and controversies before becoming a Bigg Boss 16 sensation

Archana Gautam had a struggling journey before becoming famous in Bigg Boss 16 and is now a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
Archana Gautam became the most entertaining contestant of Salman Khan show Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Success and fame came to her with struggles from living in a chawl, being mocked for not knowing English and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She started her journey with a telecalling job earning only Rs 6000.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As a wild card she entered a reality show that was happening in Meerut. There she met the judge of the show Ravi Kishan who suggested she should try acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She moved to Mumbai, gave auditions, and got selected for a small role in a show named Buddha for Rs 3500.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were times when she survived on vada pavs and dabelis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She traveled to Surat for the shoot and changed 100 sarees only to be paid Rs 5000.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She thought wearing short and revealing clothes will make her stylish but then she observed other girls and groomed herself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She later started taking part in beauty pageants and won Miss UP pageant and Miss Bikini India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also entered politics but received backlash for wearing revealing clothes earlier.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Archana Gautam was accused of demanding a kiss from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s crew member.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tirupati Temple trust slammed Archana who claimed she was allegedly asked Rs 10,500 for quick darshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!