Archana Gautam's struggles and controversies before becoming a Bigg Boss 16 sensation

Archana Gautam had a struggling journey before becoming famous in Bigg Boss 16 and is now a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Archana Gautam birthday

Archana Gautam became the most entertaining contestant of Salman Khan show Bigg Boss 16.

Journey of struggles

Success and fame came to her with struggles from living in a chawl, being mocked for not knowing English and more.

First job

She started her journey with a telecalling job earning only Rs 6000.

A reality show in Meerut

As a wild card she entered a reality show that was happening in Meerut. There she met the judge of the show Ravi Kishan who suggested she should try acting.

Auditions in Mumbai

She moved to Mumbai, gave auditions, and got selected for a small role in a show named Buddha for Rs 3500.

Survived on street food

There were times when she survived on vada pavs and dabelis.

Shooting for a handful money

She traveled to Surat for the shoot and changed 100 sarees only to be paid Rs 5000.

Groomed herself

She thought wearing short and revealing clothes will make her stylish but then she observed other girls and groomed herself.

Beauty Pageants

She later started taking part in beauty pageants and won Miss UP pageant and Miss Bikini India.

Politics

She also entered politics but received backlash for wearing revealing clothes earlier.

KKK 13 controversy

Archana Gautam was accused of demanding a kiss from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s crew member.

Tirupati Temple controversy

Tirupati Temple trust slammed Archana who claimed she was allegedly asked Rs 10,500 for quick darshan.

