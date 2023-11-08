Arjun Bijlani, Fahmaan Khan, Kushal Tandon and more TV stars who take strong stand for women

Arjun Bijlani slams a troll for demeaning comments on Tejasswi Prakash; here is a look at Top male TV stars who have stood up for the respect for women

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023