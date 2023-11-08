Arjun Bijlani, Fahmaan Khan, Kushal Tandon and more TV stars who take strong stand for women

Arjun Bijlani slams a troll for demeaning comments on Tejasswi Prakash; here is a look at Top male TV stars who have stood up for the respect for women

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani has slammed an Elvish Yadav fan for his derogatory comments on Tejasswi Prakash

Strong stance

Arjun had earlier called out Bigg Boss fan clubs for disrespecting women on social media

Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan had also told his fans to be respectful towards women

Pratick Sehajpal

The hunk said that people who trashed women had no place in his fandom

Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta is also known to be very respectful towards women

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon knows how to put trolls in their place

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan has told his fans not to troll his female co-stars or friends

Sourabh Raaj Jain

The actor and host is always vocal about women's issues and rights in the country

Aly Goni

Aly Goni is also someone who does not tolerate vile comments on women

Nakuul Mehta

The top TV star has always championed for gender equality

