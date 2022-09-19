Let's have a look at the popular TV celebs who bought their dream homes in the city that never sleeps and makes everyone's dream come true, Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
It was last year that Arjun Bijlani moved into the sea-facing luxurious apartment in Mumbai. He bought the home as an anniversary gift for his wife, Neha Swami.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan lives with her social media influencer Zaid Darbar in a swanky abode in Mumbai. It has a lot of whites which gives peaceful vibes.Source: Bollywood
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij own a very luxurious abode in Mumbai which includes a huge living area with a dining room, a terrace garden, a bedroom that has king sized bed.Source: Bollywood
Kapil Sharma lives in Andheri's DLH Enclave with wife, Ginni and two kids - Anayra and Trishaan. It is said that the apartment costs Rs 15 crores.Source: Bollywood
Hush Hush actress Kritika Kamra also owns a stunning pad in Mumbai. It consists of all pastel hues and furnishings. She also likes vintage stuff.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli also bought a house in Mumbai. It comes with a scenic view as well.Source: Bollywood
Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari also owns a luxurious abode in Mumbai which comes with spacious living rooms and bed and baths. The single mom lives with her two kids - Palak and Reyansh.Source: Bollywood
