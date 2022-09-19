TV celebs with luxurious adobes in Mumbai 

Let's have a look at the popular TV celebs who bought their dream homes in the city that never sleeps and makes everyone's dream come true, Mumbai.  

Arjun Bijlani 

It was last year that Arjun Bijlani moved into the sea-facing luxurious apartment in Mumbai. He bought the home as an anniversary gift for his wife, Neha Swami.

Gauahar Khan 

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan lives with her social media influencer Zaid Darbar in a swanky abode in Mumbai. It has a lot of whites which gives peaceful vibes.

Jay Bhanushali 

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij own a very luxurious abode in Mumbai which includes a huge living area with a dining room, a terrace garden, a bedroom that has king sized bed.  

Kapil Sharma 

Kapil Sharma lives in Andheri's DLH Enclave with wife, Ginni and two kids - Anayra and Trishaan. It is said that the apartment costs Rs 15 crores. 

Kritika Kamra 

Hush Hush actress Kritika Kamra also owns a stunning pad in Mumbai. It consists of all pastel hues and furnishings. She also likes vintage stuff. 

Nikki Tamboli 

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli also bought a house in Mumbai. It comes with a scenic view as well. 

Shweta Tiwari 

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari also owns a luxurious abode in Mumbai which comes with spacious living rooms and bed and baths. The single mom lives with her two kids - Palak and Reyansh. 

