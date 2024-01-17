Armaan-Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more ITV couples whose nok-jhok romance glued audience to screens
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
Shehzada plays Armaan while Samridhii plays Abhira in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans have dubbed them as the most chaotic couple. They keep bickering all the time but it's fun to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Having said that, Armaan and Abhira also serve angst and romantic scenes quite well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda and Panali Rathod as Akshara and Abhimanyu had angsty nok-jhok too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara and Abhinav had a very domestic nok-hok in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naira and Kartik's nok-jhok is still widely shared online.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor as Manik and Nandini were sweethearts. They still rule hearts after all these years of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar also served nok-jhok scenes very well in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar continued their legacy and added to it and how.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt, i.e., Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai and Virat had a very good nok-jhok relationship in the beginning.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishaan and Savi, played by Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma are also winning hearts with their equation in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dev and Sonakshi peaked nok-jhok romance in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abeer and Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke made for one adorable duo. Their nok-jhok made everyone fall in love with them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raman and Ishita had a mature nok-jhok romance which got lots of love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But, ain't nobody topping the nok-jhok romance of Shivaay and Anika from Ishqbaaaz.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and more celebrity diet secrets to look 20 in your 40s
Find Out More