Armaan-Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more ITV couples whose nok-jhok romance glued audience to screens  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024

Shehzada plays Armaan while Samridhii plays Abhira in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Fans have dubbed them as the most chaotic couple. They keep bickering all the time but it's fun to watch.

Having said that, Armaan and Abhira also serve angst and romantic scenes quite well. 

Harshad Chopda and Panali Rathod as Akshara and Abhimanyu had angsty nok-jhok too. 

Akshara and Abhinav had a very domestic nok-hok in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Naira and Kartik's nok-jhok is still widely shared online. 

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor as Manik and Nandini were sweethearts. They still rule hearts after all these years of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar also served nok-jhok scenes very well in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.  

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar continued their legacy and added to it and how. 

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt, i.e., Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai and Virat had a very good nok-jhok relationship in the beginning. 

Ishaan and Savi, played by Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma are also winning hearts with their equation in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

Dev and Sonakshi peaked nok-jhok romance in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. 

Abeer and Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke made for one adorable duo. Their nok-jhok made everyone fall in love with them. 

Raman and Ishita had a mature nok-jhok romance which got lots of love. 

But, ain't nobody topping the nok-jhok romance of Shivaay and Anika from Ishqbaaaz. 

