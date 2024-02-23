Armaan and Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV couples known for serving sizzling angsty romance

Shivani Pawaskar

Feb 23, 2024

Kartik and Naira has amazing romance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan ruled hearts. 

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod served as Abhimanyu and Akshara and how. 

Sadly, their romance wasn't a forever one. Yet there are many AbhiRa shippers wishing they would have been the endgame. 

Rudra and Preesha played by Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra also had some angsty romance in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The newest addition to the list now are Abhira and Armaan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Fans are loving Samridhii and Shehzada's romance and nok-jhok wale moments in the show. 

Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti set the bar high with their sizzling romance in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. 

Dill Mill Gayye also had some angsty romance back then. 

Imlie and Agastya served major couple goals with their romance. 

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are also the newest addition to angsty romance couples. They are seen in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayye. 

Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann starrer TV show Chand Jalne Laga has become one of the favourites. 

Manan romance is forever. Fans cannot wait for more seasons starring Niti and Parth. 

Ishq Par Zor Nahin is one of the most underrated shows. 

Channa Mereya starred Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi in lead roles. The show went off-air soon but it was widely loved.  

