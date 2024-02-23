Armaan and Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV couples known for serving sizzling angsty romance
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Kartik and Naira has amazing romance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan ruled hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod served as Abhimanyu and Akshara and how.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sadly, their romance wasn't a forever one. Yet there are many AbhiRa shippers wishing they would have been the endgame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rudra and Preesha played by Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra also had some angsty romance in Yeh Hai Chahatein.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The newest addition to the list now are Abhira and Armaan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are loving Samridhii and Shehzada's romance and nok-jhok wale moments in the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti set the bar high with their sizzling romance in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dill Mill Gayye also had some angsty romance back then.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imlie and Agastya served major couple goals with their romance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are also the newest addition to angsty romance couples. They are seen in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayye.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann starrer TV show Chand Jalne Laga has become one of the favourites.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manan romance is forever. Fans cannot wait for more seasons starring Niti and Parth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishq Par Zor Nahin is one of the most underrated shows.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Channa Mereya starred Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi in lead roles. The show went off-air soon but it was widely loved.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best franchise movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More