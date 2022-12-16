Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi is known for her love for bikinis on the Bigg Boss show and even in real life.Source: Bollywood
The diva always posts hot bikini snaps on the social media which are totally sultry.Source: Bollywood
The reality show star has undergone a superb transformation and this bikini snap is proof of the same.Source: Bollywood
Arshi always flaunts her fit and fabulous figure and she has no shame in the same.Source: Bollywood
Arshi in this frame is seen flaunting her toned body where she wore a purple and black coloured bikini.Source: Bollywood
Arshi always grabs headlines for her sexy bikini posts and for her dance videos.Source: Bollywood
Arshi is looking like a goddess in this floral-coloured bikini. She is seen flaunting her toned legs and how?Source: Bollywood
The bikini snaps of the Bhopal-based star always go viral on social media.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks like a goddess in this frame as her hotness quotient is unmatched.Source: Bollywood
This bikini snap of the actress shows that she totally loves herself and loves to style herself in swimming wear.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!