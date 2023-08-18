As you wait for Bigg Boss 17, watch these interesting reality shows on TV

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended recently and we are all waiting for Bigg Boss 17. While we wait for the show, here are reality shows that you can watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended recently. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended, fans are waiting for Bigg Boss 17. Before the show begins, here are reality shows we can enjoy on TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty hosted show is currently ruling hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The stunt based reality show has always been the favourite of the audience. Season 13 is also going great on the TRP charts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
India's Best Dancer 3 also has a massive fan following.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show has also got good TRPs. All the three seasons have been loved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
India's Got Talent has had a successful run of 10 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The tenth season is currently going on and the audience can enjoy this show as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roadies has been the most favourite amongst the youngsters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The season 19 has become even more popular because of the gang leaders like Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!