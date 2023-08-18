As you wait for Bigg Boss 17, watch these interesting reality shows on TV

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended recently and we are all waiting for Bigg Boss 17. While we wait for the show, here are reality shows that you can watch.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ends

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended recently. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show.

Bigg Boss 17

After Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended, fans are waiting for Bigg Boss 17. Before the show begins, here are reality shows we can enjoy on TV.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit Shetty hosted show is currently ruling hearts.

The favourites!

The stunt based reality show has always been the favourite of the audience. Season 13 is also going great on the TRP charts.

India's Best Dancer 3

India's Best Dancer 3 also has a massive fan following.

Entertaining

The show has also got good TRPs. All the three seasons have been loved.

India's Got Talent 10

India's Got Talent has had a successful run of 10 years.

Popular show

The tenth season is currently going on and the audience can enjoy this show as well.

Roadies 19

Roadies has been the most favourite amongst the youngsters.

Season 19

The season 19 has become even more popular because of the gang leaders like Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty.

