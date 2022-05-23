12 of the MOST SHOCKING TV couple break-ups that made fans cry...Source: Bollywood
Ashvik fans were in shock when their announced split...Source: Bollywood
Raq and Ridhi parted ways after 7 years of marriage...Source: Bollywood
Sanjeeda and Aamir kept their separation a secret...Source: Bollywood
The Dill Mill Gayye co-stars turned man and wife separated after two years...Source: Bollywood
Raj and Pooja dated for about a decade...Source: Bollywood
Gauahar and Kushal were considered to be the IT couple of Bigg Boss...Source: Bollywood
Sharad and Divyanka fans were shocked to the core with their split...Source: Bollywood
The Pavitra Rishta duo dated for about six years.Source: Bollywood
Kitani Mohabbat Hai fans used to go gaga over their chemistry...Source: Bollywood
Kkavyanjali peaked popularity because of Anita and Eijaz...Source: Bollywood
Choti Bahu fame duo were also one of the most loved couples...Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!