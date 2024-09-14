Asim Riaz's arguments with Rohit Shetty; Shilpa, Nimrit's fights and more controversies of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Asim Riaz is the most talked about contestant of KKK 14. He argued with his co-contestants and also with Rohit Shetty. He was removed from the show after that.
Rohit Shetty spoke about how Asim had attitude issues and he did not like the way Asim treated his team.
Reently, Niyati Fatnani spoke about Asim incident and said that Rohit Shetty's bodyguards had to come in as Asim when very close to him during arguments.
Asim's friend Aly Goni supported him and said that the other contestants provoked him and hence Asim behaved that way.
Shilpa had fights with Aashiesh Mehrotra and Aditi Sharma during the numbering week. She gave them last numbers despite knowing they do not have points. She said that they are new comers and need to struggle more like she did.
Abhishek also had arguments with Shilpa as she kept calling his wins 'tukka'. He asked her not to talk to him.
Nimrit also argued with Shilpa during the teams week. Shilpa accused Nimrit of sidelining her during a water stunt. Post that their arguments did not end.
Shalin Bhanot had to face Rohit Shetty's wrath after her did not complete a height stunt well. He did not follow the instructions and kept giving excuses that he did not hear anything and was not told about the rules.
Krishna Shroff left Rohit Shetty disappointed during the red fanda week. She kept delaying the stunts and even asked others not to give her advice as she can make her own choice. But she was eliminated.
Gashmeer is the most sincere contestant but as per the latest promo, even he got into an argument with Shalin Bhanot. He even pushed Shalin in anger. It will be interesting to see whether it was real or a prank.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is full of drama this time and many other celebrities have criticised it saying it is becoming like Bigg Boss.
