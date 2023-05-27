Top 12 TV actresses who suffered marital crisis

Asur 2 actress Ridhi Dogra, Jennifer Winget, Anupamaa actress Apara Mehta and other actresses who despite shining professional achievements faced marital crisisSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023
Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover ended their marriage in 2014. She is single till date.
Apara Mehta is separated from actor Darshan Jariwala. The two tried to reconcile but separated again.
Asur 2 actress Ridhi Dogra got separated from Raqesh Bapat in 2019. The two worked hard to save their marriage but failed.
Though she has seen great professional success, marital bliss has eluded Shweta Tiwari. Both her marriages failed.
It is confirmed that Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht are separating officially. They couple had been living separately since two years.
Balika Vadhu actress Toral Rasputra got separated from her busband after five years. It was an amicable split.
Puja Banerjee got separated from her first husband in 2013. Her first husband was not from the industry.
Shubhangi Atre and her husband Piyush Poorey separated after 19 years of marriage. It seems there were too many differences.
Chahatt Khanna has been divorced twice. Her separations from Bharat Narsinghani and Farhan Mirza were not amicable.
Somya Seth married Arun Kapoor in 2017 but the marriage ended in 2019. She escaped domestic abuse and is raising son Ayden single-handedly.
Delnaaz Irani and Rajev Paul got divorced in 2012 after staying together for 14 years. Both of them have moved on beautifully.
Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena were madly in love when they married in 2013. They began living separately from 2017 and divorced in 2021.
