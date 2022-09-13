Shweta Tiwari's age-defying outfits

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular TV actresses we have in the industry. The actress has been ruling hearts on TV since Kasautii Zindagii Kay days. And she has not aged a bit! 

Shivani Pawaskar

Shweta, the DIVA

With age, Shweta has grown wiser and fitter. The actress has left everyone in shock with her weight loss and her stunning fashion statements. 

Shweta in saree

Can anyone make a saree look so hot? Well, Shweta Tiwari sure can. She has been dropping a lot of photoshoots looking super hot. 

A jumpsuit 

Here's Shweta Tiwari who's soon going to turn 42 in a cute and cosy jumpsuit. She looks like a teenager here, doesn't she? 

Hotness overload 

Shweta Tiwari lost a lot of weight with hard work and dedication. Why wouldn't she flaunt her toned body in some choicest clothes?

Superwoman 

Shweta Tiwari is a single mother to two kids. And boy, she's aged like a fine wine! She looks like a Bollywood DIVA here.  

Shweta's A game 

Of late, Shweta Tiwari has been sharing some of the hottest photoshoots. Here's one in a designer saree. Boy, look at that toned midriff. 

Gen Z what? 

Here's Shweta Tiwari in a strapless corset styled outfit. She looks so damn pretty! 

Bling it on! 

Who says the bodycons and short dresses are for Gen Z only? Here's Shweta Tiwari all decked up, ready to make the Gen Z sweat with her hottest looks. 

Coord sets 

She's the woman crush of so many girls out there. She has a huge fan following as it is. But with her super stylish avatars, Shweta has been reigning in the hearts of everyone. 

 Glam gurl!

Shweta Tiwari's glam avatar has been the talk of the town a lot these days. You'd not look twice at the new young actresses again now. 

Plunging necklines 

A hot pantsuit with a plunging neckline would look good on Gen Z, but Shweta Tiwari is acing the look, don't you think? 

