Avneet Kaur to Anushka Sen: Top 10 child actors who have become highest paid TV stars

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Anushka Sen, Ashnoor Kaur, Jannat Zubair Rahmani and more popular child actors of TV and their net worth will leave you stunned.

Siddharth Nigam

He reportdly earns Rs. 41 crores annually and Rs. 10 lakh per month.

Anushka Sen

Baal Veer actress reportedly she earns Rs. 5 lakh per month and Rs. 16 crore annually.

Dev Joshi

He reportedly earns Rs. 10 lakhs per month and Rs. 2 crore annually.

Riva Arora

The actress reportedly eearns Rs. 14-15 lakhs per month and 16 crores annually.

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress reoirtedly earns Rs. 5 crores annually.

Avneet Kaur

She started her journey from DID Li'l Masters. Reportedly, she earns Rs. 1 crore annually and Rs. 8 lakh per month.

Ayaan Zubair Rahmani

Reportedly, he earns Rs. 16-17 crores annually.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Phulwa actress reportedly earns Rs. 19 crores annually and Rs. 25 lakhs monthly.

Ashnoor Kaur

Jhansi Ki Rani actress reportedly, she earns Rs. 4 lakh per month and Rs. 17 crores annually.

