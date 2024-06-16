Avneet Kaur to Jannat Zubair: Top 8 TV child actresses who are ruling social media
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 16, 2024
Ahsaas Channa: Well-known for her parts in web series, she interacts with followers on social media by sharing real-life stories and clever posts.
Popular TV actress and social media influencer Anushka Sen is well-known for captivating her young following with her dancing videos and stylish posts.
Ashnoor Kaur: From child star to leading lady, she engages her fans deeply by sharing snippets of her professional and personal lives.
Avika Gor: With a multifaceted career spanning TV and film, she uses social media to advocate for causes near and dear while sharing poignant moments and updates.
Avneet Kaur is a gifted actor and dancer who captivates her audience with her sexy appearances and behind-the-scenes antics from her roles.
Jannat Zubair: Well-known for her style and acting abilities, she has a huge following on social media because of her glitzy images and interesting posts.
Reem Shaikh is an actress that builds a vibrant social media community by entertaining followers with glimpses into her life both on and off set.
Roshni Walia: A rising star recognized for her performances on television, she shares her interests and journey with her followers through colorful posts.
