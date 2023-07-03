Ayesha Singh is the Best Actress, declare fans [Check TOP 12]

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023

Aditi Dev Sharma aka Katha got a thumping 32 percent of the total votes. 

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa got about 2 percent of the votes. 

Ayesha Singh aka Sai got the highest votes which is 48 percent. 

Aishwarya Khare received 0.2 percent of the votes.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3's Priya, that is, Disha Parmar got 4 percent of the votes. 

Pranali Rathod aka Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got 7 percent votes. 

Sargun Kaur Luthra received 0.2 per cent of the votes. 

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash got 3 percent of the total votes. 

Himanshi Parashar, that is, Sahiba got 2 percent votes. 

Shraddha Arya got 0.2 percent of the total votes. 

Tina Datta 0.2 per cent of the total votes. 

Mugdha Chaphekar also received 0.2 percent of the total votes. 

