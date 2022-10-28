Ayesha Singh, Madalsa Sharma and more TV divas who sizzled in backless blouses

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh, Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma and more TV actresses who looked bold and beautiful in backless blouses.

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2022

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh looks beautiful in blue lehenga with backless blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madalsa Sharma

Anupamaa star Madalsa Sharma goes all bold.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash exudes fashionista vibes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a vision in white.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan

Hina Khan flaunts her toned back in backless top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy dares to ditch blouse to flaunt her saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna sets serious fashion goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik looks pretty in pink.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More