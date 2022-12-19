Ayesha Singh

Reports published online claim that Ayesha's character Sai will be ended. She will be shown meeting with an accident and will be dead. The news has not been confirmed by the makers.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Yogendra Vikram Singh

The actor essayed the role of Samrat in the show. His character died even before the show had taken a leap.

Adish Vaidya

He essayed the role of Mohit Chavan in the show, He quit the show for personal reasons.

Rupa Divetia

She essayed the role of Samrat's mom in the TV serial. Her character ended when the show had taken a leap.

Sachin Shroff

The actor did the serial for a few months but exited the show when it took a leap.

Sanjay Narvekar

The veteran star played the role of Sai's dad Kamal Joshi. His character was killed and thus he exited the show.

Mitaali Nag

She essayed the role of Devyani in the serial. Her fans were not happy when she exited the show.

Anjana Nathan

She had essayed the role of Ayesha's caretaker in the serial.

Dimple Shaw Chauhan

She had essayed the role of Samrat's mom in the serial.

Latest track in the serial

Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma is seen getting into an accident. Sai aka Ayesha Singh saves her thus disappointing Sai's fans.

